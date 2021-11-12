UN says released staffer in Ethiopia detained again, 9 others remain in detention

United Nations, November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ethiopian authorities have detained again a United Nations staff member who was arrested and released earlier, while nine other local employees still remain under arrest, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday. "None of the nine people in detention have been released as far as we are aware. But we are aware that a tenth person has now also been detained," Haq said during a press briefing.

The UN spokesperson noted that none of the more than 70 subcontractor drivers in Ethiopia have been released since the arrests were executed across the country on Tuesday. "We're pushing on all the doors that we can, but we have not made the progress that we would have liked to have made," Haq said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)