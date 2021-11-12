Iran reports 7,322 new COVID-19 cases, 6,027,269 in total

The Iranian health ministry reported on Friday 7,322 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,027,269. The pandemic has claimed 127,918 lives in the country after 109 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to an official briefing published on the ministry's website.

A total of 5,670,656 people had recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,546 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website. By Friday, 55,511,128 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 41,650,237 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 398,881 people in the country have received the third doses.

Mohsen Zahraei, head of Iran's vaccine-preventable diseases department, was quoted as saying in the ministry's statement that only around 60,000 cases of vaccine complications have been registered in the COVID-19 vaccination process in Iran. Those cases were generally within the range of the expected side effects of the vaccine, such as pain in the place of injection, lethargy and headaches that disappeared after two or three days at most, the official said.

"Vaccination is the most effective health intervention known to maintain health and prevent mortality," he stressed. (ANI/Xinhua)

