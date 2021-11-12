Left Menu

Iran reports 7,322 new COVID-19 cases, 6,027,269 in total

The Iranian health ministry reported on Friday 7,322 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,027,269.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:32 IST
Iran reports 7,322 new COVID-19 cases, 6,027,269 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

The Iranian health ministry reported on Friday 7,322 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,027,269. The pandemic has claimed 127,918 lives in the country after 109 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to an official briefing published on the ministry's website.

A total of 5,670,656 people had recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,546 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website. By Friday, 55,511,128 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 41,650,237 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 398,881 people in the country have received the third doses.

Mohsen Zahraei, head of Iran's vaccine-preventable diseases department, was quoted as saying in the ministry's statement that only around 60,000 cases of vaccine complications have been registered in the COVID-19 vaccination process in Iran. Those cases were generally within the range of the expected side effects of the vaccine, such as pain in the place of injection, lethargy and headaches that disappeared after two or three days at most, the official said.

"Vaccination is the most effective health intervention known to maintain health and prevent mortality," he stressed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021