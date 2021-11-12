Left Menu

France urges Russia to use ties with Minsk to resolve migrants border crisis

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly urged their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, at a meeting in Paris to use their close ties with Minsk to resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:32 IST
France urges Russia to use ties with Minsk to resolve migrants border crisis
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly urged their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, at a meeting in Paris to use their close ties with Minsk to resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"With regard to the situation in Belarus, the ministers condemned the irresponsible and unacceptable behavior of the Belarusian authorities regarding the instrumentalization of migration flows directed against several countries of the European Union. They called on Russia to use its close ties with Belarus to put an end to this," the communique says. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021