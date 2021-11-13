Left Menu

China reports 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases

At least 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Friday, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-11-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 08:49 IST
China reports 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At least 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Friday, Chinese media reported on Saturday. The Chinese mainland reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 40 were reported in Liaoning, four each in Hebei and Inner Mongolia, three in Jiangxi, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing, Henan, Sichuan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said. Also reported were 18 new imported cases, including one previously reported asymptomatic carrier, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021