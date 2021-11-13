China reports 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases

At least 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Friday, Chinese media reported on Saturday. The Chinese mainland reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 40 were reported in Liaoning, four each in Hebei and Inner Mongolia, three in Jiangxi, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing, Henan, Sichuan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said. Also reported were 18 new imported cases, including one previously reported asymptomatic carrier, it said. (ANI)

