New Zealand reports 177 new cases of COVID-19

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 13-11-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 10:44 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Wellington [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 177 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday, with a total of 8,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 175 were community cases and two were imported cases at the border.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 5,371, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions. There were 93 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

According to the ministry, 80 percent of eligible New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

