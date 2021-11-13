Left Menu

75 pc Afghan girls back in school, claims acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi

Taliban regime in Afghanistan has claimed that 75 per cent of girls in the country had resumed their studies.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 11:09 IST
75 pc Afghan girls back in school, claims acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Taliban regime in Afghanistan has claimed that 75 per cent of girls in the country had resumed their studies. Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday said 75 per cent of girls in Afghanistan had resumed their studies in schools while replying to a question about the situation of girls' education rights in the Taliban controlled country, Dawn reported.

The Taliban, after taking control of the country in mid-August, had closed the schools with thousands of girl students confined to their homes, attracting criticism by the international community. Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban has been harsher for the women and girls of the war-torn country despite the group's assurances to protect their rights.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education of Afghanistan, led by the Taliban had resumed all secondary schools. However, the directive only mentions the male students, making no reference to a return date for girls. The Taliban announced an interim government in September, with a slew of promises, assuring not to repeat the policies of the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001).

However, reports coming from the ground say differently. According to media reports, women are being barred from going to work, and scores of them have demonstrated to demand their rights to employment and education. A spokesperson for Afghanistan's interior ministry "indicated that it was imminent that girls in secondary schools and their female teachers would be returning very soon," according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) called for opening schools, community-based education classes and universities to all girls and young women. The UNICEF representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi earlier stated that the agency is waiting to see whether the Taliban will allow girls to access education in the country as high schools for girls in most provinces in Afghanistan remain closed. (ANI)

