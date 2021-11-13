Three arrested in Afghanistan over mosque bomb attack
Three suspects have been arrested over Friday's bomb attack on worshippers in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar.
Three suspects have been arrested over Friday's bomb attack on worshippers in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar. "The suspects were arrested hours after the attack. They are under interrogation," Xinhua quoted spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying on Saturday.
An improvised explosive device placed inside a mosque was detonated during Friday's prayers in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar, wounding 15 people, including the prayer leader, said the Chinese News Agency. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
