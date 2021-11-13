Pakistan's Punjab reports 277 dengue cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

Pakistan's Punjab province is witnessing an increase in dengue cases, with 277 cases and four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, local media said. The death toll by dengue hemorrhagic fever in the province in this season has reached 90 with two more deaths in Lahore and one each in Gujranwala and Attock, ARY News reported citing the health department on Saturday.

According to the Pakistani media, of the new cases, 225 were reported in Lahore alone, said the provincial health secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch. The tally of dengue cases reported in the province thus far this season has risen to 20,835. Lahore has so far reported 15,380 cases of dengue fever during the current season, ARY News reported.

"A total of 1854 patients of dengue fever are being currently treated at various hospitals across the province, 1215 of them in Lahore," the secretary said. Moreover, Islamabad has reported 23 more dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported citing the district health officer (DHO).

The DHO said that 11 cases of the disease were reported in the rural areas and 12 in the urban areas. In Islamabad, 19 persons have died due to mosquito-borne disease. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)