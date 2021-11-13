Left Menu

PM Modi meets US Congress delegation, exchange views on enhancing bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with the US Congress delegation here and had a "frank" discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:07 IST
PM Modi meets US Congress delegation, exchange views on enhancing bilateral ties
PM Modi meets US Congress delegation (Photo Credit: PM Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with the US Congress delegation here and had a "frank" discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. According to an official statement by the Prime Minister office (PMO), PM Modi met with US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn which included Senator Michael Crapo, Senator Thomas Tuberville, Senator Michael Lee, Congressman Tony Gonzales and Congressman John Kevin Elizey Sr.

Senator John Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans. "The Congressional delegation noted the excellent management of COVID-19 situation in India in-spite of the challenges of large and diverse population. Prime Minister noted that people's participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century," read the statement.

It informed that PM Modi appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership which is anchored in shared democratic values. "There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region," said the statement.

It further stated that PM Modi and the visiting delegation noted the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability. PM Modi also exchanged views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021