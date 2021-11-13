Left Menu

New migrants arrive daily at makeshift refugee camp at Belarusian-Polish border

A makeshift refugee camp on the Belarusian-Polish border daily receives new groups of migrants, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the State Border Committee of Belarus, told Sputnik on Saturday.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:31 IST
New migrants arrive daily at makeshift refugee camp at Belarusian-Polish border
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A makeshift refugee camp on the Belarusian-Polish border daily receives new groups of migrants, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the State Border Committee of Belarus, told Sputnik on Saturday. "New groups arrive at the camp daily," Bychkovsky said, adding that these groups are not numerous.

The situation at the border remains more or less the same, according to the official. Meanwhile, nearly 100 migrants are already practically in Poland, near the fences close to the Belarusian-Polish border, according to the Belarusian official.

"A group of under 100 people is near the [Belarusian] Bruzgi checkpoint, practically on the Polish territory," Bychkovsky said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021