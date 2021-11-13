Left Menu

US appeals court upholds stay on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld its stay on President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:46 IST
US appeals court upholds stay on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld its stay on President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans issued the ruling and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from enforcing the mandate, scheduled to take effect on January 4.

The appeals court on November 6 issued a stay on the order after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a challenge to the mandate directly to the court, along with the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah and South Carolina. The Justice Department asked the appeals court to lift the stay on Monday, saying it would "likely cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day."

According to a Gallup poll released in September, 56 per cent of Americans favour vaccine mandates at their office or work site. At the same time, however, many U.S. workers strongly oppose vaccine mandates. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021