Several wounded in blast in Quetta

Several people have suffered injuries in a blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area on Saturday.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Several people have suffered injuries in a blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area on Saturday. Security forces and rescue officials rushed to the area following the explosion. The injured were transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta and the area was cordoned off, Dawn reported citing police officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Asad Nasir said the explosion occurred near a police mobile. He added that three to four kilograms of explosive material, fitted to a motorcycle, was used in the blast.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

