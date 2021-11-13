Left Menu

Ethiopians joining army out of free will as they see enormous threat to nation: Diplomat

Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have volunteered for military service following a national call to defend the country from the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:10 IST
Ethiopians joining army out of free will as they see enormous threat to nation: Diplomat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have volunteered for military service following a national call to defend the country from the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik. "Ethiopia has no conscription system. The hundreds of thousands who joined the defence forces are all volunteers. Truth be told, the number of volunteers on the waiting list exceeds the number of those who have joined. This is a massive response by Ethiopians from all corners of the country," Arega said.

In early November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance upon the capital of Addis Ababa. The declaration allows the government to arrest anyone suspected of cooperating with terrorists. The TPLF has been designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian government. "The TPLF and allied terrorists infiltrate villages and towns and massacred innocent civilians, plunder their properties and kill their cattle. Ethiopians, young and old, men and women and everyone is outraged by the crimes of the terrorists and are determined to defeat and bring them to justice," Arega said. "These terrorists pose an existential threat to all Ethiopians. That is why there is a huge response to join the defence forces."

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in the Tigray region. Hostilities have since been going on, despite a unilateral ceasefire announced by the government in June. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021