Hong Kong: Authorities jail activist 'Captain America 2.0' under Beijing-imposed 'security law'

Authorities have jailed a pro-democratic activist nicknamed "Captain America 2.0" in Hong Kong for chanting slogans that are deemed 'separatist' under the Beijing-imposed national security law in the city.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities have jailed a pro-democratic activist nicknamed "Captain America 2.0" in Hong Kong for chanting slogans that are deemed 'separatist' under the Beijing-imposed national security law in the city. The person, identified as Ma Chun-man was sentenced to more than five years of imprisonment by the District Court, Radio Free Asia reported on Friday.

The court found him guilty of "inciting secession" after he chanted pro-democratic slogans. The activist has pleaded guilty under the draconian National Security Law which was imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong on June 30 last year.

The law was imposed as a response to anti-China protests that roiled Hong Kong. The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), 'terrorism and collusion with foreign forces', with punishments of up to life in prison. Earlier in the month, a student activist Tony Chung from Hong Kong was also pleaded guilty on the same charges under the draconian law.

In other related developments, foreign correspondents working in Hong Kong city informed that their 'sources' are not willing to give them information after Beijing imposed the 'security' law. A survey conducted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) showed that more than 80 per cent of respondents said that the working environment for journalists had deteriorated since the CCP imposed the law, Radio Free Asia reported. (ANI)

