Pakistan: Major opposition alliance holds rally against Imran Khan government in Karachi
The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday is holding a rally at Karachi's busy Regal Chowk to protest the rising inflation under Imran Khan government.
The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday is holding a rally at Karachi's busy Regal Chowk to protest the rising inflation under Imran Khan government. PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Shehbaz Sharif are also likely to address the rally, Samaa TV reported.
Hundreds of workers from the PDM parties, especially Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, have gathered in the rally. Karachi traffic police have closed at least five roads leading to Regal Chowk and released a traffic plan, Samaa TV reported.
This came days after PDM announced to hold 'mehngai' march across Pakistan before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad. The PDM informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.
In other recent developments, the Imran Khan government has announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after the Prime Minister also warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase. (ANI)
