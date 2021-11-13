Left Menu

Explosion hits bus on busy road in Kabul

An explosion struck a bus on a busy road in the western part of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing an eyewitness.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 19:33 IST
Explosion hits bus on busy road in Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An explosion struck a bus on a busy road in the western part of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing an eyewitness. "We heard a huge blast in the minibus carrying commuters in Mahtab Qala locality of Dashti Bari area. The whole place has now been sealed off by the Taliban's security forces," an eyewitness told Xinhua.

The vehicle sent a column of thick smoke into the sky after catching fire, according to the eyewitness. The incident created panic among people. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021