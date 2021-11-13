Left Menu

Pollution wrecks havoc in Pakistan's Lahore as air quality degrades

The people of Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday woke up sniffing and coughing due to air pollution, choking the city with smog.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 20:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The people of Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday woke up sniffing and coughing due to air pollution, choking the city with smog. The Air Quality Index of the city was recorded as a hazardous 346. On Thursday, Lahore was also declared as the most polluted city in the world, Samaa TV reported citing the Air Quality Index.

According to experts, smog is caused by air pollution that can not only cause accidents but is also harmful to health. Rain can only recede the smog. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Lahore has also formed an 'Anti-smog Task Force' to cope up with the matter, the team will comprise heads of the environmental department, Water and Sanitation Agency, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, industries, and police, Samaa Tv reported.

"Two special teams have been formed to monitor cars emitting smoke in the city," Lahore DC Muhammad Usman said adding that the government has decided to visit all brick kilns and factories in the city using boilers and surfaces. On Friday, the Lahore High Court also ruled that no measures have been taken in city by the authorities to curb smog.

The court also slammed bureaucrats in Pakistan and said that they are just seating in their offices sending reports from there, Samaa Tv reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

