Left Menu

Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif speak on phone, agree to mount more pressure on Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have held a telephonic conversation and agreed to mount more pressure on the Imran Khan government both outside and inside the Parliament, reported a local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:37 IST
Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif speak on phone, agree to mount more pressure on Imran Khan govt
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have held a telephonic conversation and agreed to mount more pressure on the Imran Khan government both outside and inside the Parliament, reported a local media. The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the unity shown by the opposition parties and decided to give the Imran Khan government a "tough time", reported Geo TV.

"Giving the PTI-led government more time would be tantamount to injustice with the people and the country," the news channel quoted Fazlur Rehman as saying. Both the chiefs discussed the opposition's long march towards Islamabad and agreed to move the Pakistan Democratic Movement's protest plan forward, as per Geo TV.

Nawaz Sharif assured Fazlur Rehman of his party's support in the long march. The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday is holding a rally at Karachi's busy Regal Chowk to protest the rising inflation under the Imran Khan government.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Shehbaz Sharif are also likely to address the rally, Samaa TV reported. Hundreds of workers from the PDM parties, especially Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, have gathered in the rally.

This came days after PDM announced to hold 'mehngai' march across Pakistan before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad. The PDM informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

In other recent developments, the Imran Khan government has announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after the Prime Minister also warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021