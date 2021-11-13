Left Menu

Pakistan minister hopes details of agreement with TLP to be out within 10 days

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday set the timeframe for the announcement of the details of the government's recent agreement with the recently de-proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reported a local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:11 IST
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday set the timeframe for the announcement of the details of the government's recent agreement with the recently de-proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reported a local media. Rashid hoped that the details of the agreement would be out within seven to 10 days, reported Dawn.

Notably, the Pakistani government had reached an agreement with TLP on October 31, the details of which Mufti Muneebur Rehman, the designated mediator, had said will be revealed at the appropriate time. The violent protests had lasted almost two weeks that claimed the lives of seven policemen. "An agreement has been decided with the TLP. Whatever is in that agreement will come out to the people in a few days," Dawn quoted Rashid as saying while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday.

"The hope is that whatever their matters have been decided, [their details] will come out in seven to 10 days and they will be positive," the Pakistani minister further added. Rashid informed the media that the agreement was negotiated by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Punjab government and said that he was not a part of the agreement process, reported Dawn. (ANI)

