COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3146 new cases, 175 deaths, 3007 vaccinated in last 24 hrs

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 13 (ANI/Novinite): For the last 24 hours, 3146 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria with 41,369 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. Of the new cases, 84.81 per cent were not vaccinated. The active cases are 113 193, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are a total of 623 946.

The death toll in the last 24 hours is 175, of which 94.86 per cent have not been vaccinated. The total number of dead is 26,125. 8,156 people were hospitalized, of which 751 were in intensive care units. The number of newcomers to the hospital is 855, of which 88.42 per cent have not been vaccinated.

People who have completed a vaccination course are considered vaccinated. The cured for the last day are 3007, and their total number so far is 513 891.

The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 3,057,437, of which 21,899 for the last 24 hours. (ANI/Novinite)

