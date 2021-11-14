PM Johnson says UK has made huge progress on coal, cars, cash and trees, calls COP26 deal 'big step forward'

Left Menu

After the conclusion of COP26, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that the United Kingdom has made huge progress on coal, cars, cash and trees and called the global deal that has been reached at the United Nations climate change conference here on Saturday a "big step forward".

After the conclusion of COP26, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that the United Kingdom has made huge progress on coal, cars, cash and trees and called the global deal that has been reached at the United Nations climate change conference here on Saturday a "big step forward". "We've made serious breakthroughs @COP26. We've kept 1.5 alive and made huge progress on coal, cars, cash and trees. And while there is still so much that needs to be done to save our planet, we'll look back at COP26 as the moment humanity finally got real about climate change," he said in a tweet.

Pledging his continuous work towards a goal, Johnson has thanked the leaders, negotiators and campaigners of COP26. "We asked nations to come together for our planet at @COP26, and they have answered that call. I want to thank the leaders, negotiators and campaigners who made this pact happen - and the people of Glasgow who welcomed them with open arms," he wrote on Twitter.

Johnson also expressed gratitude to COP President Alok Sharma and said that he has worked incredibly hard to bring countries together. "I also want particularly to thank COP President @AlokSharma_RDG who has worked incredibly hard to bring countries together," he tweeted.

Further in the tweet, Johnson said: "There is still a huge amount more to do in the coming years. But today's agreement is a big step forward and, critically, we have the first ever international agreement to phase down coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees." "I hope that we will look back on COP26 in Glasgow as the beginning of the end of climate change, and I will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal," he added.

A global deal on averting the worst impacts of climate change has been reached at COP26 in the United Nations climate change conference here on Saturday, as per a media report. The conference concluded yesterday after a one-day extension. Around 200 participating countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact at the end of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the outcome of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, or COP26, is not enough. "The approved texts are a compromise. They reflect the interests, the conditions, the contradictions and the state of political will in the world today. They take important steps. But unfortunately, the collective political will was not enough to overcome some deep contradictions," he said in a statement on the conclusion of COP26. (ANI)

