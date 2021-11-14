Left Menu

Honduras will stand by Taiwan, says President Hernandez amid Chinese threat

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen here and assured his country's support to Taiwan amid Chinese increasing military and diplomatic pressure.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 14-11-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 11:10 IST
Honduras will stand by Taiwan, says President Hernandez amid Chinese threat
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen here. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen here and assured his country's support to Taiwan amid Chinese increasing military and diplomatic pressure. During the meeting on Saturday, Hernandez said Honduras will stand by Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Honduras is among only 15 countries that recognise Taipei over Beijing. "It's in difficult times that you get to know your friends better," Hernandez said. "In this moment of tensions in the region, Honduras is here, always close to Taiwan."

He is paying a three-day visit to Taiwan to mark 80 years of official diplomatic relations. Taiwan's president mentioned that Hernandez is the first head of state from Central America to visit the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021