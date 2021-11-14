Army Chief MM Naravane leaves for Israel to strengthen defence ties

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he will be meeting the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues.

He will interact with the Service Chiefs and visit the Headquarters of the Ground Forces element of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

The visit comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Israel to strengthen ties. (ANI)

