Left Menu

Army Chief MM Naravane leaves for Israel to strengthen defence ties

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he will be meeting the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 12:30 IST
Army Chief MM Naravane leaves for Israel to strengthen defence ties
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he will be meeting the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues.

"General MM Naravane, the Chief of the Army Staff has proceeded on a visit to Israel from November 15 to 19, 2021. This is his first visit to Israel," the ministry's statement read. "The Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues. He will interact with the Service Chiefs and visit the Headquarters of the Ground Forces element of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)," the statement read.

The visit comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Israel to strengthen ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021