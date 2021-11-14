Left Menu

Mongolia logs 666 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Mongolia reported on Sunday 666 new COVID-19 cases and nine more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 374,041 and the national death toll to 1,805.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 14-11-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 13:12 IST
Mongolia logs 666 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia reported on Sunday 666 new COVID-19 cases and nine more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 374,041 and the national death toll to 1,805. More than half of the new cases and deaths were reported in the capital of Ulan Bator, the area hardest hit by COVID-19 in Mongolia.

Currently, 10,379 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized across the country, while 24,742 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry. So far, 65.9 percent of Mongolia's population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 501,100 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021