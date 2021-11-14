Left Menu

3 Pakistani soldiers killed during anti-terror operations in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and while several terrorists suffered heavy losses in two seperate incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

14-11-2021
Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and while several terrorists suffered heavy losses in two separate incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, two policemen were also killed in Bajaur bomb blast, The News International reported.

Based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat, security forces conducted an operation in the Hoshab area, in surroundings of Turbat, Balochistan, the ISPR said. On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the engagement, two soldiers, Sepoy Ramzan resident of District Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaquat lqbal resident of District Swabi sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly. In another related incident in Swabi, while clearing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnamullah, resident of District Lakki Marwat, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan's Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. Meanwhile, two police officers were martyred in a bomb blast Saturday morning, confirmed police. (ANI)

