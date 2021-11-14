Russia ready to help resolve crisis on Polish-Belarusian border: Putin
Russia is ready to help resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where migrants are trying to cross over into the EU territory, President Vladimir Putin said.
ANI | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:24 IST
Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy [Russia], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is ready to help resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where migrants are trying to cross over into the EU territory, President Vladimir Putin said.
"We are ready to do everything possible to help [resolve the crisis], if, of course, there is something that depends on us," Putin said, as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)
