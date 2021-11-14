Left Menu

Tehran to participate Vienna talks in good faith despite US breaches of commitments: Iranian FM

Iran will participate in the upcoming talks in Vienna in good faith despite Washington's breach of its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Saturday evening.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 17:42 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Image Credit: ANI
Tehran [Iran], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran will participate in the upcoming talks in Vienna in good faith despite Washington's breach of its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Saturday evening. The United States not only terminated its participation in the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the reimposition of sanctions against Iran violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he told a meeting with the Advisory Commission of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Public Diplomacy Center.

Amir Abdollahian also noted the failure by the European parties to the agreement to make good on their obligations, the ministry's official website reported. The minister elaborated on the current Iranian administration's foreign policy in the meeting, which was also attended by Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri, Iranian ambassadors, and local analysts, academics and journalists.

Iran's aim in resuming the negotiations is to lift Washington's "cruel, illegal and unilateral sanctions," Amir Abdollahian said. The JCPOA Joint Commission is scheduled to reconvene in Vienna on Nov. 29 with the participation of delegates from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran.

The United States, which ended its participation in the JCPOA in May 2018, is expected to engage in the talks indirectly. (ANI/Xinhua)

