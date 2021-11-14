Left Menu

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia discuss possible call of NATO council meeting over border crisis

Poland is discussing the option of convening the North Atlantic Council with Lithuania and Latvia over the situation with migrants at the border with Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told media on Sunday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 14-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 18:07 IST
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia discuss possible call of NATO council meeting over border crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland is discussing the option of convening the North Atlantic Council with Lithuania and Latvia over the situation with migrants at the border with Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told media on Sunday.

"We discuss with Latvia and, especially, with Lithuania, why do not we use the NATO Article 4," Morawiecki told the Polish PAP press agency.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty entails the possibility of convening the North Atlantic Council if there is a threat to the security of one of the member countries. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021