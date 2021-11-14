Prince Harry, Meghan meet Afghan refugees in New Jersey

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited the US military camp in New Jersey to meet Afghan refugees who are seeking asylum in the US. The couple spoke with women, who recently arrived at Task Force Liberty in New Jersey, which is home to more than 10,000 Afghan refugees, CNN reported.

The royal couple also spent time with the children and stopped by a classroom where the students were learning conversational English. "Harry and Meghan talked with the kids, many of them practising their English by saying phrases like, 'Nice to meet you'," a spokesperson of the couple informed.

The couple also thanked the teachers for their efforts, and reminded them to take care of themselves and their own mental health, CNN reported. These were the Afghans who were granted Special Immigration Visas by the US government.

This year, the Duke and Duchess were hailed for their humanitarian work, namely with their Archewell Foundation. The couple also launched the non-profit organization in California in 2020 following their controversial royal exit from the UK monarchy.

The duo resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California with their two children- Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, where the Duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that prompted suicidal thoughts in her. (ANI)

