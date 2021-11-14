Left Menu

Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation, instructs cabinet to remain as caretaker

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government and instructed the outgoing government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, according to state news agency KUNA.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:35 IST
Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation, instructs cabinet to remain as caretaker
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government and instructed the outgoing government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, according to state news agency KUNA. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah submitted on November 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March, reported Khaleej Times.

Al Sabah seeks to end a feud with lawmakers who have hindered fiscal reforms - hit hard last year by low oil prices and the pandemic - and enact a debt law needed to tap global markets. The disagreement centres on the prime minister having been granted temporary immunity by parliament protecting him against questioning from MPs on issues including handling the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption until the end of 2022, reported Khaleej Times. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021