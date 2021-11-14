Two earthquakes over 6.0 magnitude jolt southern Iran
Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 shook southern Iran on Sunday.
ANI | Tehran | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:36 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 shook southern Iran on Sunday. The 6.0-magnitude earthquake was registered at 12:07 GMT, 37 miles north-northwest of the city of Bandar Abbas, with its epicentre located at the depth of 6.2 miles, Sputnik reported citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Meanwhile, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the next minute in the same region. There have been no reports about casualties or damage at the moment, Sputnik reported. (ANI)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Kep. Tanimbar, Indonesia -EMSC
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off Kep. Tanimbar, Indonesia -EMSC
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Valparaiso, Chile - EMSC
A second quake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC
Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southern Iran - EMSC