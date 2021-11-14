Left Menu

Dubai Air Show kicks off in style at UAE's Al Maktoum airport

The Dubai Air Show kicked off in style on Sunday at the Al Maktoum airport in UAE.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:05 IST
Dubai Air Show kicks off in style at UAE's Al Maktoum airport
Representative image (Credits: Indian Air Force). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Air Show kicked off in style on Sunday at the Al Maktoum airport in UAE. The Indian Air Force's Sarang Helicopter Display Team and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas showcased their superior flying skills and left an indelible impression of the capabilities of the IAF and the rapid strides of the Indian aviation industry, the Indian Air Force informed.

The contingent was visited by Air Marshal AP Singh, Senior Air Staff officer of the Shillong based Eastern Air Command. On arrival, the contingent commander briefed him on the contingent and introduced him to the officers and airmen of the participating teams, the Indian Air Force said.

The Air Marshal interacted with them and wished them well for the air show. He also interacted with officers and personnel of the UAE Armed Forces working with the IAF contingent for the duration of the air show, the Indian Air Force added.

The IAF is participating in the Dubai Air Show with the Sarang and Suryakiran aerobatics teams and the Tejas demonstration team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021