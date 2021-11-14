Dubai Air Show kicks off in style at UAE's Al Maktoum airport
The Dubai Air Show kicked off in style on Sunday at the Al Maktoum airport in UAE.
The Dubai Air Show kicked off in style on Sunday at the Al Maktoum airport in UAE. The Indian Air Force's Sarang Helicopter Display Team and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas showcased their superior flying skills and left an indelible impression of the capabilities of the IAF and the rapid strides of the Indian aviation industry, the Indian Air Force informed.
The contingent was visited by Air Marshal AP Singh, Senior Air Staff officer of the Shillong based Eastern Air Command. On arrival, the contingent commander briefed him on the contingent and introduced him to the officers and airmen of the participating teams, the Indian Air Force said.
The Air Marshal interacted with them and wished them well for the air show. He also interacted with officers and personnel of the UAE Armed Forces working with the IAF contingent for the duration of the air show, the Indian Air Force added.
The IAF is participating in the Dubai Air Show with the Sarang and Suryakiran aerobatics teams and the Tejas demonstration team. (ANI)
