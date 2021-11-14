China asks US to 'stop sending wrong signals' to Taiwan independence forces'

Left Menu

China on Saturday asked the United States to "stop sending wrong signals to the Taiwan independence forces" and said that Washington should clearly and resolutely oppose any "Taiwan independence" moves.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:14 IST
US top diplomat Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Image Credit: ANI
China on Saturday asked the United States to "stop sending wrong signals to the Taiwan independence forces" and said that Washington should clearly and resolutely oppose any "Taiwan independence" moves. The remarks came from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they discussed ways to mend ties between the two countries.

"If the US truly wants to safeguard peace across the Taiwan Strait, then it should clearly and resolutely oppose any "Taiwan independence" moves, abide by the solemn commitments, it made in the three China-US joint communique and put the one-China policy into action and stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces," Wang Yi was quoted as saying by a statement from the People's Republic From China. During the virtual call, Wang also stressed the importance of "meeting each other halfway" and bringing China-US relations back on track of sound and steady development, Global Times reported.

The phone call between the two came ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden's crucial virtual summit. The Biden-Xi meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February.

It comes after the US and China this week pledged at UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions. Meanwhile, commenting on whether Monday's meeting between the two leaders will deal with the border tensions with India, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while responding to ANI said the US leader would "certainly discuss security-related issues."

"Joe Biden will not hold back concerns the US has with China."Addressing a press briefing on Friday (local time), Psaki said that one of the purposes of this engagement is to also discuss areas where "there are strong concerns and disagreement". (ANI)

