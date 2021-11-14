Left Menu

Afghan women hit streets, demand right to learn, employment under Taliban rule

Numerous Afghan women hit the streets on Sunday demanding their right to learn and get employment under the Taliban rule, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:26 IST
Afghan women hit streets, demand right to learn, employment under Taliban rule
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Numerous Afghan women hit the streets on Sunday demanding their right to learn and get employment under the Taliban rule, reported local media. The protesting women urged the international community and the Taliban to pay attention to their rights and also criticized them for their silence on the same, reported TOLOnews.

"We can tolerate hunger, living without food, but we cannot tolerate injustice. We ask for freedom and justice in our own country," TOLOnews quoted a protester Malikzada as saying. Earlier, the Ministry of Interior had announced that the demonstrations are not allowed unless the Ministry of Justice gives permission. The announcement followed after the repeated protests and gatherings by the Afghan women since the Taliban seized power in Kabul, reported the news channel.

However, the Afghans say that women can peacefully protest and ask for their rights. "Women are half of the society, they have rights, there should be opportunities for learning and working based on the customs and culture of Afghanistan," TOLOnews quoted a resident Abdul Qadir as saying.

Earlier, facing an uncertain future of their education under the Taliban regime, Afghan girls and activists called on the Taliban to reopen schools that remain closed to women across the country. Some girls, worried about their uncertain future, accused the Taliban of selective treatment in the reopening of some schools but not others, reported TOLOnews.

"We want to go to school. The Islamic Emirate (Taliban) should not apply a double standard to allow girls in some provinces to go to school but then ban them in other provinces," said Sahar, a student. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021