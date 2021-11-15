Left Menu

Saudi Arabia launches 1st non-profit city

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud announced on Sunday the launch of the first non-profit city, the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:09 IST
Saudi Arabia launches 1st non-profit city
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud announced on Sunday the launch of the first non-profit city, the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City. The city in Riyadh is expected to be a model for the development of the non-profit sector globally and an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international non-profit institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The city will be built on an area of around 3.4 square kilometers and will support innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining non-profit work. The city that implements the digital twin model, will host academies, colleges, schools, a conference center, a science museum, a creative center offering a space to support the ambitions of innovators in sciences and new generation technology, the crown prince said.

In addition, the city will host venture capital firms and investors to support and incubate innovative enterprises to drive community contributions from around the world. The launch of the city comes days after the announcement of the offering of Saudi nationality to some talented individuals, in order to promote creativity and innovations. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021