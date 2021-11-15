Left Menu

Afghans, Iranians hold protest against Taliban in front of UN's Vienna office

Some 100 Afghans and Iranians gathered in front of the UN office in Vienna on Sunday to condemn the Taliban amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

  • Country:
  • Austria

Some 100 Afghans and Iranians gathered in front of the UN office in Vienna on Sunday to condemn the Taliban amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. This protest in Vienna is part of a global demonstration, organized by National Resistance Front (NRF) supporters and also Iranian diaspora organizations.

Three flags, namely the resistance flag, Afghan flag and Iranian flag were carried out by the protestors. While condemning the Taliban, slogans were raised saying "death to Taliban", "No to Taliban" and "do not recognize the Taliban." Slogans were also raised against the US and NATO for the ongoing "humanitarian crisis" in Afghanistan. Some people even called out Pakistan for its role in the crisis and held banners that said, "Death to Taliban, the puppets of Pakistani ISI."

More than ten weeks since the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban government is now facing its biggest test of managing the country's governance and its abject failure is threatening regional stability. Participants of the Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan, consisting of the representatives from Russia, China, US and Pakistan, last week, expressed deep concerns regarding the severe humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and called for "unwavering" support for the Afghans.

The countries also emphasized that access to education for women and girls at all levels is an international obligation and encouraged the Taliban to accelerate efforts to provide for full and equal access to education countrywide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

