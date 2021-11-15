Left Menu

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members have no consensus on inviting Ukraine to become a full member, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 11:29 IST
Stoltenberg says no consensus on having Ukraine become full NATO member
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members have no consensus on inviting Ukraine to become a full member, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says. NATO's partnership with Ukraine has become closer, Stoltenberg told "Axios on HBO" on Sunday, adding that nonetheless, there is currently no consensus agreement on inviting Ukraine to become a full member of the alliance.

Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier this month that any ambitions to see Ukraine becoming a NATO member state are unacceptable. During a Ukrainian delegation's working visit to Washington, a new US-Ukrainian strategic charter was signed, which includes a provision reaffirming US support for Kiev's aspirations to join NATO.

Commenting on prospects for Ukraine's NATO membership, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed Washington's support for Kiev's aspirations, stating last month that third parties have no right to veto the accession. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

