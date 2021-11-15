Left Menu

ISIS-K claims responsibility for Saturday's explosion in Kabul

The Islamic State (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for Saturday's explosion in the western part of Kabul.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:05 IST
ISIS-K claims responsibility for Saturday's explosion in Kabul
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Islamic State (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for Saturday's explosion in the western part of Kabul. The explosion in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul left three dead and six more wounded, Khamma Press reported,

Afghan journalist Hameed Saighani was among those who died in the explosion but sources have told Khaama press that Saighani was assassinated in the northern part of Kabul. The Islamic Emirate spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the explosion reportedly was caused by a transport vehicle that caught fire. He said an investigation had begun into the incident.

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.ISIS has carried out several attacks including an attack on Kabul Airport during an evacuation by the US forces following the fall of Kabul. The Taliban's struggle to bring stability to Afghanistan has been dogged by a series of bloody assaults by ISIS-K. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021