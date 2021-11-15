Left Menu

At least 11 killed in 2 armed attacks in Mexican state of Guanajuato

At least 11 people, including two children, were killed in two armed attacks in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, media reported on Monday with reference to local authorities.

Mexico City [Mexico], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 11 people, including two children, were killed in two armed attacks in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, media reported on Monday with reference to local authorities. According to El Universal, both attacks occurred on Saturday evening. The first one took place in the municipality of Silao. Armed men reportedly opened fire on a group of people gathered in a private house. The attack happened during a child's party. As a result of the incident, three men, two women and a minor were killed, media reported, citing the state public prosecutor. Four other people were injured.

Later that night, another attack happened in the municipality of Apaseo el Grande. Five family members, including a 14-year-old girl, were reportedly killed in their own house. According to the media, an 8-month-old baby was wounded in the arm and taken to a hospital. Guanajuato is one of the most dangerous and violent Mexican states due to the continued struggle between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation drug cartels.

According to the Mexican Secretariat of Public Security, 25 392 premeditated murders happened in the country in the first 9 months of 2021. Half of all cases occurred in six regions - Guanajuato, Baja California, Michoacan, Mexico State, Chihuahua and Jalisco. (ANI/Sputnik)

