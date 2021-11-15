Left Menu

Belarus tells EU about measures to curb refugee flow

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei has told the European Union (EU) that his country would try to reduce the migrant flows from Asia, Africa and the Middle East to the EU.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei has told the European Union (EU) that his country would try to reduce the migrant flows from Asia, Africa and the Middle East to the EU. He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the BelTA News Agency reported on Sunday.

Both sides confirmed their intention to end the migration crisis in an early date, the report said. The EU is considering imposing new sanctions on carriers connecting Minsk with destinations in the Middle East, as migrants came to the EU's eastern border in Poland through Minsk.

Poland has put troops on high alert along the Polish-Belarusian border, after a large group of refugees are stranded on the border, seeking for asylum. Belarus is prepared to respond to Western pressure and sanctions with the most severe measures, Makei told Russian journalists on Friday.

The EU has been blaming Belarus for the current refugee crisis and issued packages of sanction against the country, while according to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the sanctions have dented his country's capability to tackle the crisis. (ANI/Xinhua)

