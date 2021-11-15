Left Menu

Indian embassy organizes closing ceremony on reconstruction of 50,000 India-funded houses in Gorkha, Nuwakot districts

Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Monday organised a closing ceremony and Lessons Learnt workshop to mark the successful completion of the Government of India- funded reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:11 IST
Indian embassy organizes closing ceremony on reconstruction of 50,000 India-funded houses in Gorkha, Nuwakot districts
Indian embassy organizes closing ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Monday organised a closing ceremony and Lessons Learnt workshop to mark the successful completion of the Government of India- funded reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal. In a statement, the Embassy said that the event was held in association with National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), United Nations Development Programme and United Nations Office for Project Services.

During the event, Namgya C Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Kathmandu has announced that reconstruction of 50,000 private houses as committed by Indian Government has been completed with Owner Driven Reconstruction Approach adopted by the Government of Nepal. According to the statement, UNDP and UNOPS were engaged by the Government of India in March 2018 to provide socio-technical facilitation and consultation (STFC) services to earthquake affected beneficiaries in 4 Urban Municipalities and 14 rural municipalities of Gorkha and Nuwakot districts. The Indian Government committed USD 150 million as post-earthquake assistance package on the housing sector to provide financial and technical support for reconstruction of 50,000 beneficiaries, including USD 100 million grant and USD 50 million under our Fourth Line of Credit.

A workshop on the lessons aimed at bringing together the project's major stakeholders to acknowledge the pivotal role played by local government and agencies of NRA in the effectiveness and successful completion of the private housing reconstruction project. Furthermore, the workshop also elaborated the best practices, shared key learning, and collectively discussed the effectiveness of project to local government as guidance and for future reference.

Government of India is also working with NRA for the construction of 71 education sector projects, 132 health buildings and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in total 11 districts of Nepal affected by the earthquake of 2015. Apart from Khampa, the event was attended by CEO NRA Sushil Gyawali, Mayor of Palungtar municipality in Gorkha, Deputy Mayor of Bidur municipality in Nuwakot as well as representatives of NDRRMA, several GoN agencies, UNDP and UNOPS, EU, USAID, World Bank, ADB, JICA, FNCDO as well as respective Nagarpalikas/ Gaunpalikas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021