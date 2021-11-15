Left Menu

Detained US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar jail

US journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar military court, was released on Monday, according to former US diplomat Bill Richardson.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:49 IST
Detained US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar jail
US journalist Danny Fenster. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

US journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar military court, was released on Monday, according to former US diplomat Bill Richardson. In a statement, Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico, said he and his center were "thrilled to announce the release of American journalist Danny Fenster from prison in Myanmar," reported The Washington Post.

Fenster's release, the statement added, was "secured following a private humanitarian visit by Governor Richardson to Myanmar and face-to-face negotiations with General Min Aung Hlaing," the commander in chief of Myanmar's military. Fenster will be flying from Myanmar through Qatar before arriving home, reported The Washington Post.

He was held since May 2021 in a Myanmar jail on charges including visa breaches, unlawful association with an illegal group and incitement that was widely condemned by press advocates and the US government. Fenster, a 37-year-old Detroit native, was the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine. He was seized in May at Yangon International Airport as he tried to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur and was taken to Insein Prison, the company said in a statement late Monday.

The prison is notorious for its poor conditions and has been used by Myanmar's military government to hold scores of political prisoners since the coup, reported The Washington Post. Min Aung Hlaing took over as Myanmar's leader after ousting the democratically-elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021