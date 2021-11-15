Column of migrants heading from makeshift camp to checkpoint at Belarusian-Polish border

Minsk [Belarus], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Numerous migrants staying at a makeshift camp at the Belarusian-Polish border are heading to the inland of Belarus on Monday.

Accompanied by Belarusian security forces, a column of refugees from eastern and African countries left the camp for the Belarusian Bruzgi checkpoint.

The first migrants have already reached the checkpoint, making the column a kilometer long (3,280.8 feet). (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)