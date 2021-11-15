China reports 52 new cases of COVID-19
At least 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Sunday, Chinese media reported on Monday.
At least 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Sunday, Chinese media reported on Monday. The Chinese mainland logged 32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.
Of the new local cases, 25 were reported in Liaoning, three in Henan, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Hebei and Yunnan. Also, 20 new imported cases were reported, according to the commission.
The commission further stated that two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were recorded in Shanghai on Sunday, Xinhua reported. (ANI)
