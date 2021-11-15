Left Menu

Philippine President Duterte to run for senator in 2022 elections

Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:22 IST
Philippine President Duterte to run for senator in 2022 elections
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections. Duterte, 76, sent his lawyer to the Commission on Elections to register on Monday, the last day for making candidate substitutions. He will run under political party Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), rather than his ruling party PDP-Laban.

Last month, Duterte said that he was retiring from politics and will not run in the next elections "in obedience to the will of the people." Duterte was elected as the president of the Philippines in 2016, and his term ends on June 30, 2022. The constitution limits Philippine presidents to a single six-year term.

The next elections are scheduled to be held on May 9, 2022. Duterte's spokesperson Harry Roque also sought a senate seat in the coming elections after resigning on Monday.

"Since I have filed my certificate of candidacy, I am no longer presidential spokesperson," Roque told reporters shortly after registering at the poll body. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021