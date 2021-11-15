Two injured in Kabul blast
At least two people were injured after a blast that occurred on Monday in Police District 5 of Afghanistan's Kabul, Afghan media citing officials reported.
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:27 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
At least two people were injured after a blast that occurred on Monday in Police District 5 of Afghanistan's Kabul, Afghan media citing officials reported. Quoting General Mobin Khan, spokesperson for Kabul security department, Tolo News reported that two people were injured in the blast.
Earlier on Saturday, an explosion had occurred in Kabul in which several people were killed and injured. Speaking to Tolo News, residents urged the officials of the Islamic Emirate to prevent security incidents. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Islamic Emirate
- Afghan
- Kabul
- Tolo News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Must recognize Taliban if the world doesn't want to be threatened from Afghanistan: Spokesperson
Cricket-Former skipper Afghan to retire after Afghanistan face Namibia
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance in Afghanistan
Namibia in good place ahead of Afghanistan match, says batter Williams
Afghanistan post 160-5 against Namibia in T20 World Cup