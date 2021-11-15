Left Menu

UK police treating deadly taxi blast as 'terrorist incident'

The UK police on Monday said that it is treating the deadly blast in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday as a "terrorist incident".

ANI | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:00 IST
UK police treating deadly taxi blast as 'terrorist incident'
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK police on Monday said that it is treating the deadly blast in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday as a "terrorist incident". Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the explosion outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital involved an improvised explosive device, reported DW News.

He said "enquiries will now continue to seek to understand how the device was built, the motivation for the incident and to understand if anyone else was involved in it.'' However, the motive for the blast outside a hospital remains unclear, reported DW News.

Three people were arrested on Sunday during the investigation into the car explosion in Liverpool. Earlier in the day, the Merseyside police said that a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021