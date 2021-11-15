Brunei logs 54 new COVID-19 cases, total at 14,269

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Brunei reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 14,269. According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.

While the source of 17 local infections was still under investigation, four new clusters have been detected and eight clusters were closed following no new cases in the clusters for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 160. A total of 13,645 recoveries have been reported, and 526 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei. As many as 98 patients have passed away so far in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

