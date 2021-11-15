Left Menu

CM Kejriwal meets European Union Ambassador to India, discusses Covid situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with European Union Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto and discussed the situation of COVID-19 in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:20 IST
CM Kejriwal meets European Union Ambassador to India. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with European Union Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto and discussed the situation of COVID-19 in the national capital. Both sides met at the Delhi Secretariat and held a healthy discussion over the handling of the deadly infection as well as the prevailing situation of pollution in the union territory, the Chief Minister's Office informed in a statement.

Astuto also appreciated the Kejriwal government's efforts in keeping Covid in control across Delhi, the statement said. The Chief Minister also informed Astuto that the Delhi government is constantly monitoring the cases as well as the trends of Covid and keeping an eye out for any situation where the graphs may seem to increase.

''We have done several Sero Surveys in Delhi. These Sero Surveys help us identify what per cent of our population has developed antibodies against COVID-19,'' Kejriwal was quoted as saying by Delhi Chief Minister Office. ''We have been actively working upon our vaccination programme as well. The seriousness that we've shown to raise awareness and vaccinate our population has contributed significantly in keeping the COVID-19 at bay," he added.

Till now about 50 per cent of our eligible population has been fully vaccinated whereas about 90 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the statement from CMO informed. The Chief Minister was keen to understand Europe's experience with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and asked the Ambassador for his inputs in protecting Delhi from a similar scenario.

The Ambassador informed that it largely depends on the rate of vaccination and ideally it should be easier to handle when most of the population has taken the vaccine. The CM and Ugo Astuto further discussed the impact of air pollution on the state as well.

Ugo Astuto replied that the European Union is facing the same challenge as well with pollution and understands the difficulties that have come Delhi's way. Kejriwal also apprised the Ambassador of the Delhi government's efforts towards controlling pollution throughout the year, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

