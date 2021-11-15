Left Menu

INS Karmuk takes part in India, Singapore, Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise SITMEX - 21

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk has participated in the third edition of India, Singapore and Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise SITMEX - 21 in Andaman Sea, according to an official release on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk has participated in the third edition of India, Singapore and Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise SITMEX - 21 in Andaman Sea, according to an official release on Monday. INS Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette is participating in the trilateral maritime exercise, from November 15 to November 16 in Andaman Sea.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) is being represented by RSS Tenacious, a Formidable Class Frigate and Royal Thai Navy (RTN) by His Majesty's Thailand Ship (HTMS) Thayanchon, a Khamrosin Class Anti-submarine Patrol Craft. SITMEX is being conducted annually since 2019 with an aim to enhance mutual inter-operability and imbibing best practices between Indian Navy (IN), RSN and RTN. The maiden edition of SITMEX was hosted by IN off Port Blair in September 2019. RSN hosted the second edition of the exercise in November 2020. The 2021 edition of the exercise is being hosted by RTN in Andaman Sea, the statement read.

The exercise is being conducted as a 'non-contact, at sea only' exercise in view of COVID-19 restrictions and highlights growing synergy, coordination and cooperation in the maritime domain between the three friendly navies. The two days of maritime drills will witness the three navies engaged in a various tactical exercises including naval manoeuvres and surface warfare drills, according to the Ministry of Defence. It added that SITMEX-21 will fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and further enhance the cooperation between the participating navies towards augmenting the overall maritime security in the region. (ANI)

